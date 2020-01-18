Assam cabinet expanded, Jagan Mohan and Sanjay Kishan takes oath

NET Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expanded its ministry with the induction of two new faces. Mahmora MLA Jogen Mohan and Tinsukia legislator Sanjay Kishan took oath today as Ministers of State Independent charges at Raj Bhawan in Guwahati. Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to the two new inductees. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

Both the first time MLAs are hopeful that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and State CM Sarbananda Sonowal they will work for the benefit of both the state and the department. They replace Pallab Lochan Das, from the tea community, and Tapan Gogoi, an Ahom, who were elected to the Lok Sabha from Tezpur and Jorhat parliamentary constituencies respectively.

Sanjay Kishan who hails from the tea tribe community says, “The responsibility of whichever department I am offered I will give my best efforts to work for its development. Moreover, I am hopeful along with the various tribes and organizations we can take Assam to newer height.”

“There a lot of problem in Assam which needs to be tackled, whatever responsibility I am offered I will make sure to carry out my responsibilities accordingly,” says Jogen Mohan.

Among those present on the occasion were Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Culture Minister Naba Kumar Doley, BJP president Ranjeet Dass, MLA Pijush Hazarika, MPs Queen Oja and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

With the addition of two new inductees the ministry has increased to 18, including the chief minister, with 12 from the BJP and three each from the alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodo People’s Front (BPF).

The CM Sonowal congratulated both the new ministers.