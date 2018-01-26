Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 26 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Celebrates Republic Day Despite Two Blasts

Assam Celebrates Republic Day Despite Two Blasts
January 26
13:15 2018
Assam on Friday celebrated the 69th Republic Day despite two low intensity blasts and a boycott call by ULFA’s anti-talk faction.

However, no report of any injury or damage was reported. The first bomb exploded in Jagun while another blast took place in Ledo town in Tinsukia district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The Ulfa-I on Thursday called for a boycott of the Republic Day function.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi unfurled the tricolour at the Veterinary College ground at Khanapara. An IAF helicopter showered the flower petals as the tricolour was unfurled.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was also present on the occasion. Other ministers and public representatives of Assam also took part in the Republic Day Celebrations at different districts and subdivisions of the state.

-PTI

69th Republic DayAssam 69th Republic Day
