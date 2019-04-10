Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 10 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Assam Chess Prodigy Shahil Dey wins Gold at Asian Youth Rapid Championship 2019

Assam Chess Prodigy Shahil Dey wins Gold at Asian Youth Rapid Championship 2019
April 10
17:31 2019
NET Bureau

Assam Chess Prodigy, Shahil Dey has emerged a champion and clinched the Gold medal in the Under-12 category of the Asian Youth Rapid Chess Championship 2019 in Sri Lanka.

He scored 6.5 points out of possible 7 points in 7 rounds played under Rapid time control.

Shahil is part of the 20-member Indian Contingent that is taking part in the Asian Youth Chess Championship (Rapid, Blitz & Classical event) that is underway in Sri Lanka.

Shahil is a trainee of the Assam Chess Club and is also participating in the classical event of the tournament. He seeded 3rd in the starting Rank list.

Source: GPlus

Asian Youth Rapid Championship 2019Shahil Dey
0 Comments

0 Comments

