Assam Chess Prodigy Shahil Dey wins Gold at Asian Youth Rapid Championship 2019

NET Bureau

Assam Chess Prodigy, Shahil Dey has emerged a champion and clinched the Gold medal in the Under-12 category of the Asian Youth Rapid Chess Championship 2019 in Sri Lanka.

He scored 6.5 points out of possible 7 points in 7 rounds played under Rapid time control.

Shahil is part of the 20-member Indian Contingent that is taking part in the Asian Youth Chess Championship (Rapid, Blitz & Classical event) that is underway in Sri Lanka.

Shahil is a trainee of the Assam Chess Club and is also participating in the classical event of the tournament. He seeded 3rd in the starting Rank list.

Source: GPlus