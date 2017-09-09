Assam CM Asks AOL to Help Govt Rehabilitate Surrendered Militants

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal on Friday expressed his government’s intention of entering into an agreement with Art of Living Foundation for meaningful and purposeful rehabilitation of the surrendered militants in Assam.

Interacting with Art of Living Foundation founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Guwahati on Friday evening, Sonowal hailed the organisation’s educational and humanitarian movement and Ravi Shankar’s efforts in motivating militants to shun the path of violence and come to the mainstream of society.

He requested the spiritual guru to help the state government with his expertise in rehabilitating the surrendered militants in the state. Sonowal also requested Ravi Shankar for conducting course in all the 31 prisons in Assam besides the 10 prisons where the Art of Living Foundation conducts courses in the state.

The Chief Minister also pitched for a tie-up with Art of Living for starting a Sports Academy in the state and sought Ravi Shankar s help in this regard, besides requesting his help in the state government s endeavour for maintaining a sustainable legacy of quality human life.

Hailing the Chief Minister’s Team Assam approach to expedite development in the state, Ravi Shankar also expressed hope that the new dispensation in the state under Sonowal s leadership would do exceedingly well in expediting the growth trajectory of the state taking all sections of the people on board.

Ravi Shankar advised the government machinery a set a vision for the state and to achieve that vision he advocated for extensive use coordination, commitment and communication. He also appealed to everybody to maintain a disease-free health, as a sound health determines peace and wellness of human being.

