Assam CM Asks for Securing Safety of Animals During Floods

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has issued a series of instructions to Kaziranga National Park, Golaghat and Nagaon district administrations to ensure safety and security to the animals in the Park during the coming monsoon season.

Chairing a high level meeting at Kohora Range of the Kaziranga National Park on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sonowal directed the Park authorities as well as deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of the two districts to ensure safety of the animals during the monsoon.

Sonowal reviewed the progress of construction of the highlands in the World Heritage Site and asked the Park authority to complete them on a war footing for the animals to take shelter during floods. Reviewing the anti-poaching measures that the Park authority has taken up, he asked it to ensure fool-proof measures for the supply of animal food and medicines which would be required during the floods.

Sonowal advocated a synergistic approach among the park authority, district administrations and villagers living along the fringe area of the rhino habitat to create a shield against poachers who might sneak into the Park area taking advantage of surging waters.

He also took stock of the facilities provided to the forest guards and other employees of Kaziranga National Park. In the meeting the Park director apprised the chief minister of the steps that have been planned to protect animals during the floods.

Deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of Nagaon and Golaghat districts also briefed Sonowal of their plans to foil poachers and their cohorts.

-PTI