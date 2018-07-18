Assam CM Assures Hima’s Parents of Upgrading Their Village

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday assured the parents of Hima Das, who has made India proud by winning gold in the women’s 400 metre ​race at the IAAF World U​nder-​20 Championships ​in Tampere, Finland, to develop the village playground, library and the prayer hall (Naam ghar) at their village.

The CM called on Hima’s parents Ranjit Das and Junali Das as well as other members of her family at their No. 3 Kandulimari village residence at Dhing in Nagaon district on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister congratulated Hima’s parents on the success of their daughter in world of sports and also felicitated them with a gamocha, sarai and citation. Sonowal discussed with her parents about Hima’s journey towards success. Hima’s father informed the Chief Minister about various facets of his daughter’s success story in the sporting world.

Ranjit Das during the interaction requested the Chief Minister for steps to improve the condition of the library, Naamghar (community prayer hall) and playground of their village. The Chief Minister in response assured Das to extend all necessary support from the government in this regard.

The CM asked the Nagaon Deputy Commission to submit a proposal to the government for appropriate measures on the requests made by Das. Hima’s father also urged the Chief Minister to reopen the erstwhile police outpost at Sologuri, to which Sonowal directed Nagaon SP to take necessary steps for revival of the outpost.

Sonowal said that Hima’s achievement raised the stature of the Assamese people in the world. “Hima’s feat inspires the Indians and the gol​d ​won by her proves that hard work, commitment and sincerity are the cornerstones of success”, Sonowal said adding that her accomplishment would continue to inspire the young generation.

Sonowal further informed that the state government would felicitate the sprint queen at a state level programme after her return to Assam. The Chief Minister also stated that Hima Das would be appointed as Sports Ambassador of Assam and a reward of Rs. 50 lakh would be provided to her as announced earlier.

