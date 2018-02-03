Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 03 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Assam CM Assures Paper Mill Workers to Take Their Grievances

Assam CM Assures Paper Mill Workers to Take Their Grievances
February 03
12:33 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday assured the workers and employees of Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mill that he would take their grievances to the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises for release of their salary and statutory dues.

Following the Chief Minister’s assurance, the Federation of workers and employees of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited’s Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mills called off their reported plan of forming human chain on Saturday at the venue of the Global Investors’ Summit in Guwahati, an official release said.

A delegation representing the workers and employees of Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mills and Kagajkal Suraksha Mancha accompanied by Morigaon Deputy Commissioner Hemen Das called on the Chief Minister and requested his intervention for early release of salary and statutory dues of workers, employees and associates.

The Chief Minister assured that he would to take the matter to higher authority. Sonowal informed them that he would hold discussion with the chairman cum managing director (CMD) Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited on February four in an attempt to redress their problem.

He also told them that he would ask Secretary of the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises to take appropriate steps in consultation with the concerned Ministry for release of their salary and statutory dues. The Federation also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, the release added.

-PTI

Tags
Cachar paper MillNagaon Paper Mill
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.