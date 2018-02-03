Assam CM Assures Paper Mill Workers to Take Their Grievances

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday assured the workers and employees of Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mill that he would take their grievances to the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises for release of their salary and statutory dues.

Following the Chief Minister’s assurance, the Federation of workers and employees of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited’s Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mills called off their reported plan of forming human chain on Saturday at the venue of the Global Investors’ Summit in Guwahati, an official release said.

A delegation representing the workers and employees of Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mills and Kagajkal Suraksha Mancha accompanied by Morigaon Deputy Commissioner Hemen Das called on the Chief Minister and requested his intervention for early release of salary and statutory dues of workers, employees and associates.

The Chief Minister assured that he would to take the matter to higher authority. Sonowal informed them that he would hold discussion with the chairman cum managing director (CMD) Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited on February four in an attempt to redress their problem.

He also told them that he would ask Secretary of the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises to take appropriate steps in consultation with the concerned Ministry for release of their salary and statutory dues. The Federation also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, the release added.

-PTI