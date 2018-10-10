Assam CM Becomes Teacher For A Day

NET Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday donned the teacher’s hat for a day as he took part in the Round-II of Gunotsav. He visited the Jarapata LP School in Kamrup district to evaluate the institution. The chief minister interacted with students and evaluated their reading and writing skills as well as the overall academic environment of the school.

Talking to the students there, the Chief Minister advised the students to maintain cleanliness in everyday life and pay adequate attention to studies. Sonowal also held discussions with the school management committee, parents and other stakeholders to solicit their views regarding the improvement of the academic environment of the school.

During the discussion, the CM urged the teachers and parents to motivate the students to take up their studies seriously.

Highlighting State Government’s committed efforts for ameliorating academic environment of educational institutions, he informed that initiatives like Gunotsav were taken up as part of this.

Sonowal further asked Palashbari MLA Pranab Kalita and Kamrup Deputy Commission Kamal Baishya to take expeditious steps for completion of infrastructure development works of the school. Sonowal also tasted mid-day meal served in the school and advised the students on maintaining proper hygiene before and after food.

It may be mentioned here that the first phase of Gunotsav Round-II, began on Tuesday and will cover educational institutions of 16 districts of the state and this will continue up to October 11. The second phase will cover 17 districts and will run from October 31 to November 3.

Mission Director of SSA Aruna Rajoria, officials of Education Department and Kamrup district administration were also present during the Chief Minister’s visit to the school.