Assam CM Calls Upon ASEAN Journalists for Improved Connectivity

Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday called upon a group of visiting journalists from ASEAN countries to work with common vision and goal to boost regional economy and connectivity.

As part of a familiarization visit, twenty journalists from ASEAN countries called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal under India-ASEAN Media Exchange Programme at the latter’s office conference room at Janata Bhawan on Monday.

The India-ASEAN Media Exchange programme is arranged with an aim to provide exposure to the ASEAN media on contemporary developments in India. The Programme is coordinated by the External Affairs Ministry.

Taking part in the interaction with the visiting journalists, Chief Minister Sonowal called upon them to work with a common vision to renew the age-old relations between Assam and the ASEAN nations. He also urged them to push forward the Assam Government’s initiatives in their respective nations for improved connectivity, especially air connectivity between Guwahati and the capital cities of the ASEAN countries and setting up consulates of ASEAN nations in Guwahati.

“We are next door neighbours. We have a common history, which started with Chaolung Sukafa’s arrival in Assam from Yunnan. Our government wants to strengthen this relationship and give it a new dimension through regular exchange of dialogue for better connectivity and trade & commerce”, Sonowal said.

“We must work together to grow together”, Sonowal said underlining the potential which could be channelized for mutual growth. He also informed them about the youth and women empowerment programmes like Digital India, Start-up India, Skill India and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao etc., which are being presently implemented in the country. He also informed them about the breakthroughs being made in terms of air, road and water connectivity to boost India’s relations with the ASEAN nations.

- The Shillong Times