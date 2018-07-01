Assam CM Directs Allotment of Houses for Differently Abled

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the Panchayat & Rural Development Department to take necessary steps for allotment of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to all differently abled persons in Assam. Presently, there are 1,30,411 identified differently abled persons in the State. While reviewing the implementation of PMAY at a meeting held at his conference room at Janata Bhawan here today, Sonowal asked the department to dash off a letter to the ministry concerned of the Union government to resolve the issue relating to admissible disability percentage for extending the benefits of Central government schemes to the differently abled persons in the State.

At present, the admissible disability percentage for availing the benefits of State government schemes is 40 per cent, whereas in case of Central government schemes, persons with 80 per cent disability could avail the benefits. As a result, large numbers of disabled persons in the State are deprived of benefits of the Central schemes.

Chief Minister Sonowal, during the review meeting, also asked the department to complete construction of one lakh houses under the scheme within September 30. Moreover, Sonowal also asked the department to settle all land disputes of the beneficiaries with the help of deputy commissioners before August 15.

Minister for Social Welfare Department Pramila Rani Brahma, Minister of State for P&RD Naba Kumar Doley, Legal Advisor to the Chief Minister Santanu Bharali and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

Following the P&RD review meeting, the Chief Minister also took stock of the progress of implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana in the State.

-The Assam Tribune