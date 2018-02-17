Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 17 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Assam CM Directs Officials to Repair Embankments by April 30

Assam CM Directs Officials to Repair Embankments by April 30
February 17
13:09 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday directed Water Resources Department officials to complete repair work of damaged embankments of the state by April 30, an official release said.

The chief minister issued the direction while reviewing the status of progress of embankment repairs during a meeting. The chief minister also reviewed other major schemes presently being implemented by the department in the state.

Water Resources Minister Keshav Mahanta, Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Sanjay Lohia and other senior officials were present at the meeting, the release added.

-PTI

Tags
Assam chief ministerSarbananda Sonowal
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.