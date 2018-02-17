Assam CM Directs Officials to Repair Embankments by April 30

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday directed Water Resources Department officials to complete repair work of damaged embankments of the state by April 30, an official release said.

The chief minister issued the direction while reviewing the status of progress of embankment repairs during a meeting. The chief minister also reviewed other major schemes presently being implemented by the department in the state.

Water Resources Minister Keshav Mahanta, Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Sanjay Lohia and other senior officials were present at the meeting, the release added.

-PTI