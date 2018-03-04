Assam CM for Job-Driven Curriculum for Higher Education

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday advocated research-based employment-driven curriculum for higher education that was restructured every five years to keep in tune with the changing times.

The Chief Minister said this after holding a review meeting of the Higher Education Department at his office in Janata Bhavan.

“Education system is the mirror to society which should have an answer to every phenomenon. An education system with deep-rooted emphasis on research and development will go a long way in solving various societal problem,” Sonowal said.

“Unemployment is a key issue today and education should be imparted to stimulate the employability quotient of the students,” he said adding that curricula in school, college and university education should be restructured every five year to keep it attuned to changing times.

Sonowal also advocated for encompassing components like skill, research education, culture, sports and industry with the ambit of education to help the students respond to the present needs of society more effectively.

He also issued instructions to revamp polytechnic colleges in the state and transform them into skill centres. He also reviewed the progress of setting up of Sri Sri Bhattadev University in Barpeta district, Sri Sri Madhabdev University in Lakhimpur and Kabi Guru Rabindranath Tagore University at Hojai.

Sonowal also asked for necessary administrative intervention for creating sports infrastructure in every college in Assam.

-IANS