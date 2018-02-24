Assam CM Inaugurates Conglomeration Pillar of Adi-Mising in Arunachal

Inspired by the nature and culturally rich Adi and Mishing tribes, the Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said they are known for their hospitality, unique songs and dance and handicrafts. He was taking part as chief guest in the three days Mega Ali Aye Ligang festival being celebrated jointly by Adi and Mishing communities at Bakkul under Mebo subdivision in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing a mammoth gathering, Sonowal while praying almighty that the festivity may bring unity, peace, progress and prosperity to all has stated that people should not only enjoy the joy of Ligang but should celebrate it in its true spirit which is the root of prosperity, abundance and well being of mankind.

He appealed the Mishing community to preserve own culture in its truest form and urged them to prevent its dilution from the onslaught of modernity. Ali Aye Ligang is a festival of Mishing community associated with agriculture and such celebration would strengthen the relations between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, he asserted.

He appealed to continue to observe such local festivals with true spirit to keep alive and to transfer this legacy to the younger generations, which we have inherited from the forefathers. Sonowal categorically called upon the young minds to uphold the rich entity of the diverse communities of the state and spread the love and brotherhood for peaceful co-existence of all communities in the serene Arunachal Pradesh. He appreciated Mebo MLA cum Patron Lombo Tayeng in particular and the people of Meboas a whole for organizing Ali Aye Ligang in a befitting manner.

Impressed with the beauty of Arunachal Pradesh, Sonowal said that noted singer Lt. Bhupen Hazarika has beautifully described in his famous several songs. He informed that still there are large areas in the state in particular which are untapped from the tourist point of view. If indigenous festivals are linked with tourism, it will be highly beneficial for the state.

Emphasizing on preservation of natural wealth, the CM said, we must protect healthy democracy but should not disturb natural assets in the name of development. He extended his thanks to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MoS Home Kire Rijiju for their special attention and emphasis they given towards faster development of North East Region in education, health and connectivity. Giving a clarion call, Sonowal appealed all to join hands in the mission to make NER corruption free, pollution free and terrorism free.

The Assam Chief Minister also inaugurated the Conglomeration Piller of Adi-Mishing on the auspicious occasion.