Sat, 03 Jun 2017

Assam CM Inaugurates MODI Fest in Left-Ruled Tripura

Assam CM Inaugurates MODI Fest in Left-Ruled Tripura
June 03
18:37 2017
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday opened a three-day MODI (Making of Developed India) festival in Left-ruled Tripura to mark the completion of three years’ of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Accompanied by BJP’s Tripura unit President Biplab Kumar Deb and other leaders, he inaugurated the MODI fest at Santir Bazar in southern Tripura.

“The three-day programme would showcase the different achievements of the incumbent Central government on its three-year completion. The programme would exhibit the different schemes of the Union government. The exhibition of the festival has different zones within the exhibition arena,” a government release said.

The release added that people visiting the MODI fest would get details about the Digidhan Yojana, Krishi Samridhi Yojana, Mahila Sashatikaran Yojana and Kaushal Vikas Yojana among other schemes and programmes launched by the NDA government.

However, the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) criticised the BJP for launching a “party campaign at the cost of the government”.

“State-owned ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) has recently handed over a cheque of Rs 15 lakh to state BJP President Biplab Kumar Deb to organise the MODI fest, which is aimed at highlighting the party’s (BJP) programmes,” a CPI-M spokesman told reporters.

-IANS

