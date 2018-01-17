Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 17 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Assam CM Invites Prabhu to Global Investors Summit on Feb 3

Assam CM Invites Prabhu to Global Investors Summit on Feb 3
January 17
11:29 2018
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday called on Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu in New Delhi and invited him to the first ever Global Investors’ Summit beginning on February 3.

The Union Minister gave his consent to be present at the Summit on February 3 and assured all possible support from his ministry for the success of the summit, an official release said.

It said Sonowal apprised Prabhu of all the preparations that the state government was making to make the summit really remarkable.
The summit conceived to rejuvenate the industrial and investment landscape of Assam, will feature sectoral breakaway sessions with leading industrialists as participants.

The government has also arranged for business to business and government to business interactions along with sessions which will specially concentrate on opportunities made available by make-in India, start up India programmes, the release added.

-PTI

Global Investors Summit
