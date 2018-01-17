Assam CM Meets Rajnath, Discuss Indo-Bangla Border Sealing

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday and discussed with him issues related to sealing of Indo-Bangla Border by year-end and the publication of the first draft NRC in the state.

They deliberated on the critical aspects of border fencing and vowed to remove all bottlenecks to ensure complete sealing of India’s international border that Assam shares with Bangladesh.

The discussions, which took place at the official residence of the Union Home Minister in New Delhi, also took note of the unprecedented cooperation and support the state government had received from all sections of the society.

The meeting called for the same level of cooperation in the updation process of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in future as well.

They also discussed development of road communication along the India-Bhutan borders and development of infrastructure in the hamlets there.

Earlier in the day, Sonowal also met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely in the latter’s office at North Block in New Delhi and apprised him of the steps taken by the state government for the success of the forthcoming “Global Investors’ Summit” on February 3 and 4.

