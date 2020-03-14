Assam CM not to take part in public meetings

NET News Desk

In view of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), and the advisory issued by the Health Department, the Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has decided not to take part in any public programme till March 31.

Urging people to strictly follow the advisory issued by the Health Department, he has also appealed to the people of the state to remain alert and keep themselves aware of this disease.

In a statement on Friday, Sonowal said that only through awareness people can keep themselves safe from coronavirus infection.

The CM further urged the people to stay away from rumours and took to Twitter to share the Helpline number for Assam, which is 6913347770.