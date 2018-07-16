Assam CM on Talks with Amol Palekar Regarding Assamese Film Industry

Renowned filmmaker and yesteryear actor Amol Palekar called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the latter’s residence in the Brahmaputra State Guest House in Guwahati on Sunday morning and talked on a wide range of issues concerning Assamese cinema.

Sonowal while discussing the history of the Assamese cinema with Palekar requested the latter to collaborate with the local film personalities and help the local film industry chart a broad road-map for its development.

Palekar expressed his happiness over the pioneering role that the film personalities from Assam like Jahnu Barua, Seema Biswas and others are playing for the promotion of regional cinema and in Bollywood.

The duo also talked on a Film Policy for Assam which will essentially act as a guideline for taking the Assamese cinema forward. Palekar hailed the initiative of the Chief Minister for taking substantial policy decisions for the development of Assamese cinema.

Considering the fact that films are the best means to represent the State to the world, Sonowal requested Palekar to use his huge experience for the promotion of regional cinema.

Chairman of Assam State Film Finance Development Corporation Jatin Bora and its Vice Chairman Abhijit Kumar Nath were also present in the discussion.

- The Assam Tribune