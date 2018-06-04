Assam CM Presents Soil of Son Award

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday presented the Son of the Soil Awards 2018 in Guwahati.

The recipients of this biennial award in 2018 comprised of a cross-section of achievers from Assam who have excelled in diverse fields.

At a function held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Senior journalist of Dainik Asam, Jitendra Kumar Choudhury was honoured with the Son of the Soil Award 2018 in the Emerging Media Personality category, organic farmer Neelam Dutta was awarded in the Emerging Entrepreneur category, athlete Hima Das in the Emerging Sportsperson category, artiste Manashi Sahariah in the Emerging Artiste category and Circle Officer of Majuli Ajit Kumar Sharma was awarded in the Emerging Administrator category.

It is to be mentioned here that the biennial initiative – Son of the Soil Award – was instituted in 2016 by Care Luit, a trust engaged in activities for the welfare of the privileged and marginaliszed. The objective of the awards is to encourage and recognise indigenous young people of Assam who have excelled in their respective professional fields.

The award consists of a memento and Rs 50,000 each.