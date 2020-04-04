Assam CM reviews COVID-19 preparedness in Haflong and Karbi Anglong districts

NET News Desk

As the country is battling to contain the spread of the deadly virus- COVID-19, Assam is no exception. With the recent rise in the number of positive cases in the state, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal visits hospitals and quarantine facilities in Haflong and Hamren.

Earlier in the day Sonowal visited the Haflong Civil Hospital in Dima Hasao and reviewed ICU and isolation facilities, while interacting with doctors and healthcare workers.

Visited Haflong Civil Hospital and reviewed ICU and isolation facilities, while interacting with doctors & healthcare workers. Till now, 25 people across Assam have tested positive for #COVID19. I urge everyone to #StayHomeStaySafe.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/cXdaH90RVM — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 4, 2020

After Haflong he visited a quarantine facility centre at Hamren in West Karbi Anglong District. The CM interacted with the doctors and healthcare workers and further motivated them for working dedicatedly at this time of crisis.

After Haflong, visited a quarantine facility centre at Hamren. Interacted with and motivated the doctors & healthcare workers, who are working dedicatedly to arrest the spread of #COVID19 in Assam. Let's stand resolutely with our #CoronaWarriors at this crucial hour. pic.twitter.com/ePqo8Pj92V — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 4, 2020

In Assam till now a total of 25 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. The CM further urged the public to follow the guidelines issued by the health department and stay indoors.

Photo: Twitter CM @sarbanandsonwal