Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 04 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Assam CM reviews COVID-19 preparedness in Haflong and Karbi Anglong districts

Assam CM reviews COVID-19 preparedness in Haflong and Karbi Anglong districts
April 04
20:49 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET News Desk

 

As the country is battling to contain the spread of the deadly virus- COVID-19, Assam is no exception. With the recent rise in the number of positive cases in the state, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal visits hospitals and quarantine facilities in Haflong and Hamren.

Earlier in the day Sonowal visited the Haflong Civil Hospital in Dima Hasao and reviewed ICU and isolation facilities, while interacting with doctors and healthcare workers.

After Haflong he visited a quarantine facility centre at Hamren in West Karbi Anglong District. The CM interacted with the doctors and healthcare workers and further motivated them for working dedicatedly at this time of crisis.

In Assam till now a total of 25 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. The CM further urged the public to follow the guidelines issued by the health department and stay indoors.

 

Photo: Twitter CM @sarbanandsonwal

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.