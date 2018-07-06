Assam CM Sonowal Inaugurates Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inaugurated a multipurpose indoor sports hall at Milannagar in Dibrugarh and barely two hours later laid the foundation stone of a multidisciplinary sports complex at Khanikar, some 6 km from Dibrugarh.

The multipurpose indoor sports hall at Milannagar has been built with an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore under Urban Sports Infrastructure Scheme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The sports hall has ample space for games like badminton, table tennis, judo, boxing and other indoor games. However, it is not clear as to who will manage the indoor stadium hall and how it would be sustained.

The proposed multidisciplinary sports complex at Khanikar will be built with an estimated cost of about Rs 140 crore on 120 bigha plot of land. It envisages modern facilities for various athletic sports, swimming pool, indoor stadium, outdoor court, staff quarters, separate hostels for boys and girls and other logistics.

In the afternoon, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a yoga centre at Dibrugarh Central Jail. In all the three events, Sonowal was flanked by Dibrugarh MP Rameshwar Teli, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, Lahoal MLA Rituparna Baruah, Tingkhong MLA Bimal Borah, Moran MLA Chakradhar Gogoi, Naharkatia MLA Naren Sonowal, Chabua MLA Raju Sahu and officials from the State Sports and Youth Welfare Department.

In a public meeting organised at Khanikar at the backdrop of the foundation laying ceremony of the multidisciplinary sports complex, Chief Minister further said that preliminary works had begun for the establishment of a National Cricket Academy in some 200-bigha plot of land in the district along with a proposed Shree Shree Anirudhadev Sports University in Chabua.