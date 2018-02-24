Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 24 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Assam CM Stresses for Agricultural Research

Assam CM Stresses for Agricultural Research
February 24
11:37 2018
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that extensive agro research holds the key for balanced agricultural development of the country.

The state government was giving importance to organic farming and striving to maintain growth story in sync with ecology, Sonowal said at a programme at the Assam Agricultural University (AAU) at Jorhat.

“Agricultural research is the key for balanced development and Assam Agricultural University (AAU) should take the lead in setting an agenda for students to carry out research to propel agricultural growth in the state,” the chief minister said. The state government has decided to plant 10 crore saplings to maintain greenery, he said.

“I appeal to the AAU to set out a future plan for Assam to take the path of agricultural development and economic growth by taking along all stakeholders,” he added.

He was addressing a convention on “Transforming Agriculture for Agripreneurship and Employment Opportunities: The Youth Perspective” at the AAU in Jorhat.

He also hoped that the convention, where students from agriculture, professors and agricultural scientists from across the country have converged, turns out to be an event to put forward a set of recommendations to propel agricultural growth of the country.

-PTI

Agricultural ResearchAssam Agricultural Researchguwahati
