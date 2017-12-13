Assam CM Stresses on Better Road Links in Northeast States

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said better road connectivity with neighbouring states would lead to better economic ties and strengthen relations among North Eastern states.

Education can wipe out ignorance and superstitions from the society and this can be brought about by qualitative reforms in education right from the primary school level, he said at the golden jubilee celebrations of Amguri College in Sibsagar district.

“Our government is working for sustaining friendly relations. The state government has been working for the development inter-state border areas which will ultimately lead to sustained friendly states in the region,” the chief minister said.

Assam is bestowed with enormous potentialities and efforts have to be taken to discover the state for which a lot of new thinking has to be brought, he said adding that education is the only tool which can stimulate new thoughts.

“We need to work hard to make full use of our resources in the areas of water, mineral, wild-life, human resources and with the judicious use of science and technology these resources have to be utilised for the betterment of humanity”, the chief minister added.

-PTI