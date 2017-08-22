Assam CM Talks to Union Ministers over Easing People’s Hardship

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday requested Union Railway, Transport and Civil Aviation ministers to see that train services were restored early and smooth movement of goods-laden trucks resumed to ease suffering of flood-affected people.

Sonowal requested Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu over phone to restore train services on a war footing and drew his attention to the suffering of railway passengers following disruption of rail link in the Katihar division.

Prabhu assured Sonowal that the Railway was working round the clock to repair damaged rail tracks and restore train services at the earliest, according to a press release. Sonowal also urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to ensure smooth movement of goods-laden trucks.

In view of an alleged inordinate rise in air fares following disruption of train services, the chief minister also requested Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha to maintain “reasonable fare” of flights to the Northeast.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, where he is now on a visit, Sonowal said that the entire state Government machinery was focussed on providing relief and rehabilitation to the flood-affected people of the state.

The chief minister said that under the Prime Minister’s directive, a high level committee would be constituted to find a comprehensive and lasting solution to the flood and erosion problems of the state.

-PTI