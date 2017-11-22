Assam CM Urges Bangladesh Minister for Dhaka-Guwahati Flights

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday urged Bangladesh Civil Aviation Minister Rashed Khan Menon for steps to introduce direct flight from Dhaka to Guwahati.

This would boost connectivity in the region and improve trade and commerce, Sonowal told Menon on board while returning from Manipur after attending the North East Development Summit, an official release said.

Improved air connectivity between Dhaka and Guwahati would be of mutual benefit to both Bangladesh and Assam, he said.

The chief minister also requested Menon to accelerate trade and commerce with Assam through international trade centres located on the Assam-Bangladesh border at Golakganj in Dhubri, Mankachar in South Salmara and Sutarkandi in Karimganj districts.

“Responding to Sonowal’s requests, Menon also expressed his desire to open new avenues for connectivity between Bangladesh and Assam and assured the chief minister to positively consider his proposal,” the statement said.

-PTI