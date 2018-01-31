Assam CM Urges Employees to Rid Administration of Corruption

Describing its employees as the driving force of the government, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday urged them to work for promoting better work culture in government offices and ridding the administration of corruption.

He was addressing a meeting of the Sodou Asom Karmachari Parishad, the largest state government employees’ body of the state.

“It is the mandate of the people to establish an ethical society in the state. The employees are the driving force of the government and committed soldiers of the system in realization of its plans and programmes,” Sonowal said.

The chief minister urged the employees to dissuade all corrupt practices and devote more on developing a better work culture. Seeking people’s cooperation in fulfilling the government’s aim of making Assam free from corruption, insurgency, illegal migration and pollution, Sonowal stressed on unified efforts of the public, employees and the media.

“Government funds are meant for public welfare. To ensure proper utilization of government funds, we have to cleanse the system from corruption. People must keep strict watch over the functioning of the government departments to stop any pilferage of development funds”, he said.

