Assam CM Urges Students, Youth to Play an Important Role

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday urged the students and youth of the country to play an important role in leveraging growth in India as they are the future of the nation.

Sonowal made this call while taking part in the inaugural programme of 23rd All India Student and Youth Festival organised by Central Calcutta Science & Culture Organisation for Youth in cooperation with DONER Ministry in Guwahati.

“Students and the youth are the future of the nation. Their actions and thoughts give a new momentum to its progress. The youth must realise their power and devote in the nation building exercise with honesty and sincerity”, Sonowal exhorted.

Stating that concerted effort by the youth of the 11 participating states would lead to better bonhomie amongst the people of these states, Sonowal appealed to them to stand up as a strong force against corruption and insurgency.

“There is no short cut to success. You will be successful if you diligently follow the guidance of your parents, teachers and spiritual gurus.

“This is the golden period of your life. Always try to maintain quality in your life and work”, the chief minister advised the participants.

Sonowal also underscored the state governments initiatives for making Guwahati as the Sports Capital of the India. He informed that as a result of government endeavours, regular national and international sports events are presently being held in Assam.

Sonowal also highlighted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s recent statement in which he lavished praise on North Easts sporting environment.

