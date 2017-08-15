Assam CM Vows to Grant Ex-Gratia Payments to Flood Victims Families within 48 Hours

Amid devastating floods that have claimed 20 lives in the past few days and affected over 30 lakh people in 25 districts of the state, Assam on Tuesday celebrated Independence day.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unfurled the tricolour at the Veterinary College ground at Khanapara here, while his cabinet colleagues and senior officials hoisted the tricolour at celebration venues in different districts.

Sonowal reiterated the state government’s commitment towards ensuring equal development of all the tribes and communities of Assam.

The Chief Minister said his government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against corruption which has led to transparency in functioning of the government machinery.

“Our government has been going all out against corruption and as a result lot of scams have been unearthed. The effort has reduced corruption in the government machinery and increased transparency,” he said.

Sonowal also said that his administration was committed to implement the Assam Accord.

“While our government had already organised tripartite talks between the Centre, state and the All Assam Students’ Union for timely implementation of the Assam Accord, the government has also been working actively to seal the Indo-Bangladesh border.

“Steps have been taken to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) so that we can detect and deport the illegal foreigners living in the state,” he added.

Referring to the devastating floods, Sonowal said that government has been trying to help the affected people in every flood-hit area.

“We have instructed the district administration to grant the ex-gratia payments to the victims’ families within the next 48 hours. Our government is also undertaking rehabilitation works at a faster pace.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted some of the achievements of the government in the past one year and said that the financial status of the state has become stable and that the revenue generation has increased to Rs 15,620 crore in 2016-17 which was little over Rs 12,000 crore in 2015-16.

“There were also investments worth Rs 6,500 crore in the state.”

Meanwhile in Guwahati, thousands took to the streets riding on cycles, motorcycles and waving the flag.

The militant outfits of the region including the United Liberation Front of Asom’s (ULFA) anti-talk faction, Meghalaya-based Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) and Manipur’s CorCom had called to boycott the celebrations.

IANS