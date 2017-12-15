Assam CM’s Vigilance Cell Arrests Retired PWD Engineer, Bank Manager

Assam Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell on Thursday arrested a retired additional chief engineer of PWD (Roads) department and manager of a bank.

The Vigilance Cell arrested Biswanath Bhattacharya as fake bills of Rs 60 lakh were passed by Tengakhat Rural Roads sub-division of Dibrugarh PWD (Roads) Division during his tenure, an official release said.

Seven persons have already been arrested in the case including the executive engineer, engineer, junior engineer, contractor among others.

Following the direction of the chief minister to register a case in the matter, the Vigilance Cell registered a case and started investigation.

The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell also arrested Bank of Baroda’s, Hailakandi Branch Manager, Gautam Das at Guwahati for allegedly embezzling Rs 1.39 crore through Kisan Credit Card scam.

Das served as the Manager of the Hailakandi Branch of Bank of Baroda when the Kisan Credit Card scam took place between the years 2011 and 2015, the release added.

