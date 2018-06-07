Assam Committed to Women Empowerment: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that his government was committed to women empowerment and had launched the Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Achoni (KMSA) to take the commitment forward.

“When women are encouraged to take lead and ensure respect for them, the society marches towards progress,” Sonowal said at the ‘Mahila Samaroh’ 2018, organised by Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission and Panchayat and Rural Development Department in Tinsukia.

The government has launched Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Achoni to ensure financial independence in the state, he said.

Under this scheme, grants will be provided to 1.26 lakh women self-help groups (SHGs) in the first phase and in the next, another one lakh SHGs will be given financial grant.

Sonowal urged the SHGs to make good use of the financial grant and gain financial independence. Moreover, in recognition of the good works of the SHGs, first, second and third position will be adjudged and rewards of Rs 5lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively will be provided to them.

Sonowal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded top priority to women empowerment and the state government has taken steps to spread girl education in the state.

He said under the Ujjawala Scheme, the Centre has given free LPG connection to five crore consumers across the country and the state government has given 16 lakh free LPG connections to women beneficiaries under the scheme.

Outlook