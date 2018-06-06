Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 06 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Completely Divided Over Citizenship Amendment Bill: Mukhi

Assam Completely Divided Over Citizenship Amendment Bill: Mukhi
June 06
11:27 2018
Assam is completely divided over Citizenship Amendment Bill issue and state government is seized of the matter, this was stated by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi.

“In Assam, Brahmaputra valley has a different view and the Barak valley different. Not only political parties, but social, cultural, literary organisations have taken their respective stand. The state government is seized of the matter. I have seen the Union Home Minister’s statement and that is sufficient,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

Mukhi further added that constitutional head of the state, he has limitations and cannot make any political comment on the issue.
Referring to the ongoing exercise to update the NRC, Mukhi said “It is one of the biggest works being done in the state, thanks to the Supreme Court. Lot of hard work and dedication is involved in it. People too had to take lot of pain (to enroll their names). It is being done due to the stand taken by the Supreme Court. The work is being done peacefully.”

When asked about the possible law-and-order situation when the final draft of the NRC will be published on 30 June, Mukhi pointed when the first draft of the NRC was published on 31 December, 2017, there was lot of apprehension but nothing had happened, “So, let this process be over. Be hopeful and positive. I think everything will be alright.”

Citizenship (Amendment) BillJagdish MukhiNRCsupreme court
0 Comments

0 Comments

