Sat, 24 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Congress MLA Suspended from House, Removed by Marshal

Assam Congress MLA Suspended from House, Removed by Marshal
February 23
21:38 2018
Congress MLA Sherman Ali was suspended from the Assam Assembly by the speaker for the day and was removed by the marshal for refusing to obey the order.

During Zero hour, the MLA from Baghbar asked PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya a question on the poor condition of a bridge in his constituency.

The minister replied to the question but Ali was not satisfied and an argument between them followed. Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami then ruled that no further discussion would be allowed. He repeatedly asked the Congress MLA to stop and sit down but he continued to argue.

The Speaker then suspended the MLA for the day and asked him to leave the House but he refused, following which marshals were called and he was removed forcibly.

Ali later told reporters outside the House that his suspension reflected the undemocratic attitude of the present government.

-PTI

Assam assemblyCongress MLASherman Ali
