Assam Cops Rescued 13-year-old Abducted Garo girl

NET Bureau

Since March 17, a 13-year-old girl was reported missing from her home in Mendal village of North Garo Hills. She was abducted by a 23 years old man named Rikkan Ch Sangma. And on 23rd April, the girl has been rescued by police from Guwahati city. The girl was found working in a food joint, where she had been abandoned by her abductor.

Reports says, the girl was noticed missing by her family on the morning of March 17 and despite search could not be found. The North Garo Hills police launched an investigation and identified Rikkan as the abductor of the teenager.

The alleged man has a criminal background and was a laborer in a construction company in Chennai. After investigations, police found out that the suspect had visited Mendal village and the house of the girl before her disappearance.

Rikkan was taken into custody and on interrogating he reportedly revealed to police that he had handed the girl over to a client in Guwahati where she was being made to work in a small restaurant.

As the minor had an active mobile connection with her, police zeroed in on a house in Paltan Bazar of Guwahati and successfully rescued her on Tuesday.

North Garo Hills superintendent of police, Sacheng Marak, said that well-coordinated efforts from police, citizens and the use of technology helped unite the minor girl with her family.