Assam couple completes first Ironman 70.3 held in Goa

NET Bureau

A young couple from Assam– Parijat Guha and Angana Gohain Barua – completed the 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycling and 21.1 km run in the first-ever Ironman 70.3 held in India recently. Angana won the third place in her age category.

Over 900 participants descended from 27 countries to participate in the first-ever Ironman 70.3 held in Goa. India’s first-ever Ironman 70.3 took place at Goa’s Miramar beach and in and around Panaji. Ironman 70.3 is a gruelling race where competitors have to complete a 1.9 km swim in the sea, ride for 90 km and end the race by completing a half-marathon (21.2 km). They need to complete the race within the time limit of 8 hours and 30 minutes.

Parijat and Angana, both born and raised in Assam, completed the race in 7.08 hours and 7.17 hours, respectively, cheered on by both their parents who landed in Goa ahead of the race. The couple, who has been preparing for the event for over ten months, were thrilled with their spectacular finish. Angana, who bagged the third place in her age category (25-29), received her trophy on the stage wearing the gamosa.

The working couple is based out of Hyderabad and they have been competing and training together since 2016. They have participated in a couple of triathlons, many half-marathons, cycling races and swimathons since then. With one Ironman 70.3 already in their bag, the couple is now training harder and eyeing to participate in more championships together in the near future. Angana is daughter of Prof Acheenta Gohain Barua and Chandana Choudhury Barua, both from College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara. Parijat is the son of BB Guha, retired General Manger, R&D, Oil India Limited, Duliajan and Nandini Guha.

Source: The Assam Tribune