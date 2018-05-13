Assam: Cracks in Alliance Over Anti-Bill Issue

Amid continuing public outcry against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in Brahmaputra valley, the three-party BJP-led alliance government in Assam has been divided in three camps.

BJP, which is the senior partner in the coalition government, said the government would take a stand after the completion of the updating process of National Register of Citizens.

BJP’s partner Asom Gana Parishad has opposed the proposed amendment while the third partner in the coalition, Bodoland People’s Front, said it would maintain a neutral stand and would not get involved in the controversy. Industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the government will not do anything against the interests of the people.

Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal has stayed away from any public appearance and making any statement on the bill since protests started from Monday when the Joint Parliamentary Committee visited the state for public hearing. Anti-bill protesters in Majuli river island, which is Sonowal’s constituency, on Friday put an effigy of the chief minister on a banana raft on Brahmaputra and “sent it to Bangladesh”.

