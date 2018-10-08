Assam Deputy Speaker Falls During Elephant Ride, Laughs It Off

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and newly-elected deputy speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Kripanath Mallah fell off an elephant during a procession organised by his supporters.

On Saturday, when Mr Mallah was on his maiden visit to Ratabari, his constituency, after being elected as the deputy speaker, his supporters insisted that he sat on the elephant. But the animal lost his balance and Mr Mallah slid and fell on the ground. He escaped unhurt.

The deputy speaker immediately stood up and was seen sharing a hearty laugh with those around him. Soon, scores of people gathered to meet him and extended a heartwarming welcome to him for his achievement.

Source: NDTV