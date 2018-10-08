Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 08 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Deputy Speaker Falls During Elephant Ride, Laughs It Off

October 08
15:24 2018
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and newly-elected deputy speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Kripanath Mallah fell off an elephant during a procession organised by his supporters.

On Saturday, when Mr Mallah was on his maiden visit to Ratabari, his constituency, after being elected as the deputy speaker, his supporters insisted that he sat on the elephant. But the animal lost his balance and Mr Mallah slid and fell on the ground. He escaped unhurt.

The deputy speaker immediately stood up and was seen sharing a hearty laugh with those around him. Soon, scores of people gathered to meet him and extended a heartwarming welcome to him for his achievement.

Source: NDTV

This may take a second or two.