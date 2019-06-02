Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 02 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Assam : Dergaon Tensed After Differently-Abled Girl Raped

Assam : Dergaon Tensed After Differently-Abled Girl Raped
June 02
11:24 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Tensed situation in Misamara Tea Easte in Dergaon, after a teenager allegedly raped a differently-abled girl on Saturday evening. Angry locals burnt tyres and blocked roads demanding immediate action against the culprit.

As per reports, the differently-abled girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in Misamara Tea Easte in Golaghat district, when she was alone at her home. The accused raped her multiple times and fled before her mother reached home.

Meanwhile, mother of the girl filed an FIR against the accused, who is currently absconding after the incident. The angry locals staged protest demanding immediate and strict action against the culprit. “We demand justice to the girl and the culprit should be nabbed immediately,” said a local of Misamara TE.

Later, top police officials reached the spot to control the crown and assured them to take stern action against the accused.

 

Source: Pratidin Time

Tags
differently-abled girlMisamara Tea Easterape
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.