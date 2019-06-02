Assam : Dergaon Tensed After Differently-Abled Girl Raped

NET Bureau

Tensed situation in Misamara Tea Easte in Dergaon, after a teenager allegedly raped a differently-abled girl on Saturday evening. Angry locals burnt tyres and blocked roads demanding immediate action against the culprit.

As per reports, the differently-abled girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in Misamara Tea Easte in Golaghat district, when she was alone at her home. The accused raped her multiple times and fled before her mother reached home.

Meanwhile, mother of the girl filed an FIR against the accused, who is currently absconding after the incident. The angry locals staged protest demanding immediate and strict action against the culprit. “We demand justice to the girl and the culprit should be nabbed immediately,” said a local of Misamara TE.

Later, top police officials reached the spot to control the crown and assured them to take stern action against the accused.

Source: Pratidin Time