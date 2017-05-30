In an initiative to bring quality education to North Eastern Region of India, Down Town Charity Trust established a multi-disciplinary university here. The university established in the year 2010, focuses on imparting knowledge on all kinds of educational disciplines under a very affordable fee structure. Courses ranging from engineering and allied health science to management and nursing and pharmacy, Assam Down Town University cater to almost all types of educational preferences. The University follows a unique, inspirational academic model in order to benefit the students to be at par with international standards and they keep upgrading their curriculum to maintain the same. As far as the teaching procedure and faculty are concerned, number programs are conducted for the overall development in the process of imparting knowledge. Weekly paper presentations by faculties from all disciplines and gathering knowledge every month from guest lecturers, visiting from renowned institutes from all over India, are part of the Faculty development program. Sufficient emphasis on modern teaching techniques, world class infrastructure, placement etc is the few things that put the University in a class apart. In addition, students and industry-institute interactions are also held.

Moreover with students from all over India as well as neighboring countries, Assam Down Town University is a cultural concoction with various cultural and ethnical groups coming in.

Some of the important features of the Assam Down Town University are as follows-

The collection of courses provided:

Assam Downtown University is known for the plethora of course it provides. Some of the popular courses offered are Engineering and Technology (B. Tech & M. Tech courses), Business Management Studies (BBA, MBA), Allied Health Sciences (B.Sc, MBA-healthcare), Pharmacy (D.Pharm/B.Pharm/M.Pharm), Humanity Studies.

Apart from the above mentioned basic courses ADTU provides some programs that are rarely offered by universities around in the Northeast or the entire India. Some of them are Dialysis Technology, Trauma and Disaster, Radiography Technology etc.

These are few of the huge range of programs offered by Assam Down Town University.

Apart from the regular courses the University also provides Distance Education Programmes in BBA, MBA, B.Sc. (IT) along with Diploma courses.

Infrastructure:

Assam Downtown University has a state of the art infrastructure installed. A library consisting of more than 20,000 volumes of books, journals, periodicals and reference materials, well equipped laboratories to facilitate various technical as well as research activities, comfortable accommodation, medical facilities etc. for health related issues the students of the University can access the facilities of the 300 bed multi-specialty Assam Down Town Hospital. Apart from these Assam Down Town University offers modern workshop facilities, as an integral part of the course curriculum. In addition to the above mentioned features ADTU has number of other facilities like the presence of Caffeteria, Bank services, Security services, Auditorium and conference hall etc.

Collaborations:

Asaam Down Town University has come into collaboration with various foreign universities like the Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand or Liverpool University for exposure of the students. Apart from this the University is in collaboration with various industries as well to partner course where in completion the students receive certificates from both University and the partner industry.

Placement cell:

There is an independent placement cell to facilitate campus placement. The cell is responsible for providing soft skills to the students and preparing them to face interviews. Through placement cells information on job opportunities from in and outside India are imparted to the students. They assist in relationship building with industries/ Govt. organizations for summer training, internship and final placement. In January, 2016 a Mega Job fare was organized as well. Companies like Axis Bank, Indusland Bank, Patanjali, Taj Group, Indigo, HCL, Oberoi Group etc are few of the big names that recruited from Assam Down Town Unversity.

Scholarship programs:

The largest scholarship program in the region is conducted by the Assam Down Town University. Every year 100 students from the region get selected for this program. The scholarships are awarded based on merit, which base on the marks of entrance examination as well as those securing top marks in university examinations.

Research:

Assam Down Town University works towards providing advanced facilities for research students. For the same the university has a separate Department for Research with a separate team to look after it. Several PhD holders constitute the team. Sponsored Research Projects of DBT & ICMR are conducted here. This is a kind of achievement as very few private universities get the opportunity to hold such prestigious research programs.

Entertainment opportunities:

“Attitude’17 – Empowering Aspirations” is the mega fest of the University. The first edition was held in 2017, from 22nd to 24th of February. The four days of extravagant grandeur was a mixture of the huge tapestry of our incredible culture, music and infotainment. An opportunity for young women of Northeast to walk the Miss India 2017 Ramp has also been facilitated in association with Miss India Organization and Times of India. Upcoming rock bands, DJs are also given a platform to showcase their talent.

They concluded with a two days Job Fair to boost the recruitment activity of the university. However ADTU has always been conducting Job Fairs successfully with full participation of students and job providers from all over.