Assam education dept warns staff against criticising govt

NET Bureau

The Assam government’s Higher Education Department on Monday warned its employees against criticising the government, days after the Elementary Education Department ordered disciplinary action against employees posting “political” posts on social media.

Monday’s order, issued by the director of the Higher Education Department, said, “It is brought to the notice of all concerned that under Rule 7 of the Assam Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1965, a government servant shall not make any statement of fact or opinion criticising the government. If the government servant is found criticising the government, he/she will [be] held responsible for violation of Rule 3 and Rule 7 of Assam Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1965 which will attract the appropriate provision of the Assam Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964. All Principals of Government/Provincialised Colleges in the state of Assam are therefore requested to ensure strict compliance of the above rules.”

The orders come even as educational institutions across the state have come out strongly in protest against the new citizenship law. Government employees have too shown solidarity with the protests, and on December 18 government employees across the state had boycotted work as a symbolic protest.

Demonstrations against the new law continued across Assam on Monday, with a massive protest demonstration held in Morigaon which saw participation by leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), artistes and imminent citizens.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, speaking at an event in Jorhat, said, “Amar Asom (our state), Amar Mati (our land), Amar Adhikar (our right) are the guiding principles as the state government is safeguarding jati, mati, bheti (community, land and hearth) of the indigenous people with these principles.”

Sonowal said the state government has been working to safeguard the rights and privileges of the people of Assam.

Source: The Indian Express