Assam Family Approaches PMO Demanding Action into Kin’s Death

The family of 42-year-old man from Assam, who died at a hospital in Delhi due to alleged wrong treatment by a man impersonating as a doctor, has urged the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to look into the matter and take action against the hospital.

The family has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the regulations of hospitals so that those without government license are not able to operate.

“It is our humble request to set a inquiry into the matter relating to the death of my brother, Utpal Saikia,” says the letter written to the PMO.

The family has also urged the PMO to direct the Vasant Vihar Police Station to speed up the action against hospital in the complaint filed. Utpal Saikia had died in a south Delhi hospital within hours of hospitalisation, after allegedly being given wrong medication, said family members.

They also alleged that the hospital was operating without licence and the patients were being treated by its staff impersonating as doctors. The incident took place on November 16, 2017, after Utpal Saikia, working with a Delhi-based NGO, was admitted to SHL Hospital in Munirka in south Delhi by the paying guest accommodation owner as he was unwell.

According to deceased’s sister, also a doctor in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, within hours of admission, he became unconscious after he was given some medication.

“In the evening of November 16, Saikia’s condition started to deteriorate, following which he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. However, when taken to Safdarjung Hospital, Saikia was declared “brought dead” there,” said Mouchumi Saikia, sister of the deceased.

R.K. Yadav, who treated the patient at SHL Hospital, said the patient was brought to the hospital with complaints of severe stomach pain and vomiting. “We just gave Pantocid injection to the patient. His condition deteriorated thereafter,” Yadav said.

Suspecting foul play, Mochumi and her husband, also a doctor, inquired about the doctors and the hospital and discovered that the hospital was operating without a government licence and that the doctors were fake.

According to Mochumi, Yadav had claimed that he was registered with the Goa Medical Council and his registration number was 1360. However, on checking the website of Goa Medical Council, they found that the given registration number belonged to some other doctor, named Rajendra Pratap Singh.

