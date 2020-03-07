Assam Finance Minister presents state budget 2020-21

NET Web Desk

The state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the Rs 1249.50 crore deficit budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-21 in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday.

This is the last full budget of the present government with assembly elections due next year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Assam on Friday announced 18 flagship programmes. “The 18 Flagship Schemes which are better known as the “Ashtadash Mukutor Unnoyonee Maala” have laid the foundation for not just growth and development but also equity and justice for the people of Assam since 2016,” tweeted the FM.

Some of the key points from his budget speech:

The Assam govt will be acquiring an additional shareholding in NRL to take its total stake to 26%, ensuring that NRL remains a PSU a total of Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked for the same.

“As part of our Affordable Nutrition and Nourishment Assistance (ANNA) Yojana to ensure nutritional guarantee for all, we will provide free rice to all beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act. It will benefit 57 lakh families and cost the exchequer Rs 498 crore annually,” Sarma told the assembly.

This scheme is in continuation with last year’s ANNA Yojana for tea garden workers, which had benefitted 4 lakh families so far.

Under the scheme Jyotisman Asom, the state government has proposed to provide free electricity to all households whose monthly electricity consumption is up to 30 units, which is considered sufficient to support basic electricity consumption needs of a household, like light bulbs etc.

Sarma announced a slew of measures for tea garden workers including Rs 3000 to 721,000 workers, wage compensation of Rs 18,000 for six months to pregnant women, gratuity of Rs 50,000 to tea garden workers, 4000 smartphones to tea garden ‘sardars’ (chiefs), Rs 25,000 each to 20,000 youths to start businesses etc.

Under Arundhati Scheme, The financial assistance under ‘Arundhati’ will be enhanced to Rs. 40,000. A sum of Rs.150 Crore has been allocated for this scheme in Budget 2020-21.

The minister further added, we are going to bring in a legislation to make the teaching of Assamese as a compulsory subject in all English and other medium schools up to Class X. Education Department will bring the necessary bill during the current budget session to this effect.”

Under Divyang Scheme all Divyang employees of the State Government will be given a Puja Bonus of Rs 2,000 in addition to their monthly salary.

We propose to undertake all-round inclusive development of sports and make sports a way of life for the people of this State by implementing the scheme – Grassroot Olympics for All Ages. Under this scheme, sports-tournaments shall be held at Panchayat, Block, District and State levels for all age groups from 10 to 60 years, in Olympic disciplines.To encourage sports persons who succeed in winning in Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, I propose to bring in a policy to designate such high achievers, as Grade-I officers of the state government.- FM tweeted.

Sanitary Napkin Scheme

“Our government will provide free sanitary napkins to girls studying in Classes 6 to 12 in government and government-aided schools. Each girl will be provided with 18 beltless sanitary napkins per month, “ Sarma said.

Chuburi Poka Rasta Asoni

Improvement of Kuchcha roads by laying concrete paver blocks is proposed. Paver Block roads are more durable than bituminous roads and have better longevity of 10-15 years. These can also be repaired easily by the community itself.

The government proposes to provide the gap funding to the department for the construction of all-weather sustainable roads in hamlets across Assam. This exercise will be in convergence with NREGS through which labour & material will be provided while maintaining the 60:40 ratio.

Taxes

All electric vehicles registered in the name of women will be exempted from the registration fees.

Three-year Agricultural Income Tax holiday for Tea Industry.

We will decrease the taxes on Petrol and Diesel by 50 Paisa.

Swami Vivekananda youth empowerment yojana

Creation of entrepreneurial support groups of youth on the lines of NRLM SHGs

• Each member of the group to receive a grant of Rs. 50,000

• To encourage youth to engage in economically productive activities

• To cover 2,00,000 youths of the State

A sum of Rs 1000 Crore will be allocated for ‘Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Yojana’ which will enable the youth to get actively engaged in various economic activities without leaving their native places.

Pragyan Bharati

• Admission fee waiver, free textbooks and uniforms in Government Schools

• Rs. 1000 to 1 Lakh students for textbooks

• Textbook assistance of Rs. 1500 and Rs. 2000 for student at graduate and post graduate levels

• Rs. 1000 per month to all students towards their mess dues

• One time Education Loan Subsidy of Rs. 50000

• Scooties to 20000 top ranked female students in Class 12th

Bhraman Sarathi

• Free and dedicated bus services for women and senior citizens in Guwahati

• Pink buses in busiest routes will provide safe and comfortable rides

• Free ride in ASTC for youth appearing in examination / interviews

Some of the major announcements include:

I. Bodo Accord and provision for the community In pursuant with the spirit of the Memorandum of Settlement, for BTR, Government proposes the following immediately:  Convert Kokrajhar Music & Fine Arts College into a government college.  Establishment Bodo Kachari Welfare Council for focussed development of Bodo villages outside BTAD .  Earmarked a sum of Rs. 250 Crore per annum for three years to match equivalent sum to be provided by the Go vernment of India  Establish a Directorate of Tribal and Bodo languages.  Undertake rehabilitation of Bodo ex-militants.

II. Recognition and award of grants to tribal communities

Create an Autonomous Council for Koch Rajbongshi community, in the name of ‘Kamatapur Autonomous Council’.

2 new Autonomous Councils for Moran and Mattak communities

Provide a fund of Rs. 500 Crore as Special package for Moran, Mattak, Chutia and Ahom communities.

III. Exclusion of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) from Assam State Capital Region Development Authority (ASCRDA)

Exclude Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) areas from the purview of the ASCRDA Act, 2017.

GDD to bring necessary amendments to the legislation.

IV. Promotion of Assamese Language

Make the teaching of Assamese as a compulsory subject in all English & other medium schools up to Class X.

Education Department to bring necessary bill in current session

Proposed law not applicable for Barak Valley, Bodo inhabited areas and two hill districts administered by the sixth scheduled councils.

Bring a law so that studying Assamese/ any regional languages in school a mandatory condition for securing a government job.