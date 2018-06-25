Assam Flood: Death Toll is 23, Situation Better

Two more people died due to floods in Cachar district of Barak Valley in Assam on Monday, taking the death toll to 23, even as the overall flood situation improved in the state.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 96,993 people in 192 villages in five flood-hit districts — Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi — are still reeling under the flood.

“Two people died in Cachar district, taking the death toll to 23,” an ASDMA official said. But the situation was improving, with water level in most areas receding. None of the major rivers flowed above danger levels on Monday.

“We have closed down most relief camps. As on Monday, only 74 camps are operational — mostly in Karimganj district. Only 22,000 people are staying in the camps as of now,” the ASDMA official said.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Hailakandi has improved further, with all the three major rivers flowing much below the danger level.

“The number of villages still reeling under flood waters is 40… Flood water has receded in other parts of the district,” an official said.

