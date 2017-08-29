Assam Flood Situation Improves, One More Dies

The overall flood situation in Assam improved on Tuesday though a fresh death was reported in Morigaon district to take the toll in the third wave of flood to 74. Over one lakh people are still suffering across four districts in the state.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, one person was killed by the flood in Morigaon district. The total number of persons killed in this year’s flood-related incidents in Assam went up to 158, including eight in Guwahati.

The Authority said that currently 1.02 lakh people were affected at present in Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Karbi Anglong districts. As per the report issued on Tuesday, Morigaon is the worst affected with more than 55,500 affected, followed by Nagaon with nearly 43,000 people affected in the calamity.

Currently, 288 villages are under water and nearly 12,000 hectares of crop area are inundated, ASDMA said. Authorities are running 70 relief camps and distribution centres across five districts, where 21,049 people are taking shelter at present.

Currently, Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Katakhal at Matizuri in Hailakandi and Kushiyara at Karimganj town are flowing above the danger marks.

