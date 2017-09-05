Assam Flood Situation Improves, Six Districts Still Affected

The flood situation in Assam improved on Tuesday with waters receding from one of seven districts even as 45,000 people remained affected in 170 villages where nearly 6,000 hectares of agricultural land are submerged, said a flood report.

The waters ebbed from Jorhat district although Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Cachar continued to remain affected by floods. The Brahmaputra in Jorhat, rivers Dhansiri in Golaghat, Jia bharali in Sonitpur and Karimganj are flowing above the danger level, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority report said.

The worst-affected district has been Nagaon where 18,000 people bore the brunt of ravaging flood waters. Dhemaji and Morigaon are next in line with 13,600 and 12,500 people affected, respectively.

Altogether, 16 relief camps asre being operated by the district administrations with 8,079 inmates taking shelter in them in the affected districts, the report said.

No deaths owing to floods were reported today so far, the report added. The three waves of flood fury in the state this year have snuffed out 158 lives.

