Assam Flood Situation Improves

The flood situation in Assam improved further on Tuesday with the water receding from human habitation and agricultural fields, giving relief to more people in the 12 affected districts of the state.

No fresh deaths due to the deluge were reported and the toll stood at 70, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said. Altogether 11.02 lakh people, against yesterday’s 14.36 lakh people, were hit by the floods that have submerged 9,000 hectares of farm fields, the report said.

The districts still affected included Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat and Majuli. The Brahmaputra river was still flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat at Jorhat and Dhubri town, while Dhansiri river is above the danger mark at Numaligarh in Golaghat and Kopili river at Dharamtul in Nagaon district.

With improvement in the flood situation and people returning to their homes, some of the relief centres have been closed down. A total 31,519 people were still putting up in 94 relief centres, which were in operation, the report added. In the wave of floods this year, 2.83 lakh big and 1.71 lakh small animals, besides 4.73 lakh poultry have been affected, it said.

Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, embankments and culverts have been damaged by the floods in Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhemaji, Dhhubri, Nagaon and Dibrugarh districts, the ASDMA added.

