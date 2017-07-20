Thu, 20 Jul 2017

Assam Floods: At Least 40 Elephants Move to Meghalaya

Assam Floods: At Least 40 Elephants Move to Meghalaya
July 20
12:48 2017
A herd of elephants from Assam has moved to Gokol area in Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills district due to the floods.

“The floods in Assam seem to have made the elephants move to higher ground. There were about 40 from the same herd that are camping near our village and we are all keeping a vigil to ensure no untoward incident takes place. We have to allow them space as the area belongs to them as well,” said Bappun Sangma from Gokol.

According to eye witnesses, the elephants were grouped together across the Damring stream across the village of Bekbekgre. The villagers informed the Wildlife team about the elephant herd.

The villagers also kept the police team of Bajengdoba, under which the village falls in the loop to act in the case of emergencies.

-PTI

