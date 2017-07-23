Assam Floods: Farmer Commits Suicide After Losing Land and Produce

A farmer in Morigaon district of Assam reportedly committed suicide after losing his home, agricultural fields and produce in the devastating flood and erosion. The farmer committed suicide at a relief camp in Bhuragaon in Morigaon district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The farmer, identified as 45-year-old Kushal Nath, who hailed from Nijsohoria village under Bhuragaon revenue circle, lost his land and agricultural produce due to flood and erosion.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flood-related cases stands at 76, including eight in Guwahati.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday, almost 60,000 people are affected at present in Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Barpeta, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Karimganj districts.