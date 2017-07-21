Fri, 21 Jul 2017

Northeast Today

Assam Floods: MP RP Sharma Demands Rs 12,000 Crore Assistance

Assam Floods: MP RP Sharma Demands Rs 12,000 Crore Assistance
July 21
17:40 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Centre should urgently provide Rs 12,000 crore to Assam to deal with the floods which have claimed over 70 lives and caused widespread destruction, a BJP MP from the state, RP Sharma said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

MP Ram Kumar Sharma also demanded sending a high-level team headed by a cabinet minister to the state to assess the extent of damage the state has suffered in floods.

He said 17 lakh people in 29 districts were rendered homeless in Assam and the central government must immediately extend all possible support to help the state government deal with the situation.

“I demand a financial assistance of Rs 12,000 crore immediately by the central government for the state,” he said.

Sharma, who represents Tezpur constituency in the Lok Sabha, said the floods have totally shattered the rural economy in the state and sought adequate assistance from the central government.

Floods in the state have damaged large tracts of agricultural land and civic infrastructure.

-PTI

Tags
Assam Floods
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.