Sun, 10 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Assam for Developing Kamakhya as the Cleanest Pilgrimage Site
December 10
08:00 2017
Assam government hopes to build Kamakhya as the cleanest pilgrimage site in the country, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.

Inaugurating the Kamakhya Development Project at the temple premises atop Nilachal hill in Guwahati, he said a clean environment would make a positive impression among devotees who come to Kamakhya every year in large numbers.

“Kamakhya is one of the most important ‘Shakti peeths’ in the country and it is our solemn duty to keep the temple premises clean,” Sonowal said while inaugurating the project for development of Kamakhya Temple complex as Swachh Iconic Place.

He also urged the tourism department to come up with ways to make Kamkhya Temple more accessible to the elderly and differently-abled. He also thanked Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan for releasing Rs 25 crore for the development project of the Temple.

Pradhan said that Assam has so much to offer to the tourists from natural beauty to pilgrimage sites and they must be harnessed properly to develop the tourism industry.

State Tourism Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the development project would ensure betterment of the temple premises at a fast pace. He thanked Oil India Limited (OIL) for extending cooperation to the development project under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

-PTI

