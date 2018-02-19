Assam Forest Personnel Get Sophisticated Arms

The fight against wildlife crimes, including poaching of one-horned rhinos, got a boost on Sunday when Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributed modern and sophisticated weapons to forest personnel.

The government has procured 272 INSAS rifles, 954 SLRs, 133 12 bore Pump Action Guns, 20 9mm pistols and 91 ghatak rifles.

While distributing the arms at the Forest Convention Centre at Kohora in Kaziranga national park, Sonowal said: “The local community, particularly the youth, must join hands with the government to keep surrounding areas of Kaziranga National Park clean.”

He also said that a suitable location should be identified for building a heliport nearby the park for increasing tourist flow.

